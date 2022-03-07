Stitch Fix FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview

Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $514.89M (+2.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SFIX has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.
