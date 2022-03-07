Sumo Logic Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 07, 2022 5:35 PM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-142.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.31M (+18.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SUMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.