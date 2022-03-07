Templeton Global Income Fund raises dividend by ~6% to $0.0362 dividend
Mar. 07, 2022 2:44 PM ETTempleton Global Income Fund (GIM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declares $0.0362/share monthly dividend, 5.8% increase from prior dividend of $0.0342.
- Forward yield 8.82%
- Payable March 31; for shareholders of record March 17; ex-div March 16.
- The Fund’s Board of Trustees recently authorized an increase to GIM’s managed distribution plan pursuant to which the Fund will make monthly distributions to shareholders at an annual minimum fixed rate of 8%, an increase from the previously authorized 7.5%, based on the average monthly net asset value of the Fund’s common shares.