Applied Materials declines 4% as company names new CFO
Mar. 07, 2022 1:32 PM ETApplied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)AMD, INTCBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amid a broader market sell-off, Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) sank on Monday as the chip equipment maker announced that Brice Hill would be its new finance chief.
- Hill, 55, was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Xilinx, which was recently purchased by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Prior to that, he was a finance leader of many of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) largest businesses and functions.
- Hill took over for interim CFO Bob Halliday, who is set to go back to a previous role as corporate vice president and advisor for Applied Materials.
- “The semiconductor industry has never been more important to the global economy, and I’m excited to join the team of Applied Materials whose technologies bring performance and innovation to the world’s leading chipmakers,” Hill said in a statement.
- Applied Materials (AMAT) shares fell more than 4% to $120.39 in mid-day trading on Monday.
- Applied Materials was mentioned as one of the companies that could benefit from a "re-shoring" of the semiconductor industry, according to Bank of America.