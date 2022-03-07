Group 1 Automotive acquires Toyota Dealership in Austin, Texas
Mar. 07, 2022 1:52 PM ETGroup 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Group 1 Automotive (GPI -0.9%) announced the acquisition of Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas; dealership will be renamed Toyota of North Austin.
- This adds to the company's strong portfolio of 13 franchises in the fast-growing Central Texas market area consisting of Austin and San Antonio.
- This dealership is expected to generate $435M in annual revenues and marks its 16th Toyota store in the company's U.S. portfolio.
- "...current financial position allows us to continue to return capital to shareholders, as evidenced by our YTD repurchase of 390,201 shares at an average price of $177.53, for a total of $69.3M, which represents over 2% of our beginning of the year outstanding share count," President and CEO Earl J. Hesterberg commented.