Higher oil prices could reduce U.S. GDP by 1-2 percentage points - market expert

Market watcher John Kilduff predicted Monday that higher oil prices could reduce U.S. GDP by one to two percentage points, as higher energy costs cut into consumers' ability to buy other items.

"This is going to be a big hit to consumer sentiment and this is also going to be a hit to the U.S. economy," the founding partner at Again Capital told CNBC.

Oil prices have experienced a dramatic surge in the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine. From Feb. 24, the day of the initial incursion, crude prices have climbed from a level near $92 to trade above $120 a barrel. This represents a rally of over 30% in about a week and a half.

Kilduff explained that the U.S. receives an extremely small amount of its oil from Russia. However, a decline in Russian output, either from sanctions or the impact of the Ukraine conflict, would lower global crude supplies -- a fact which has fueled higher prices lately.

"The real problem is a global one, in that we can't afford to lose the bulk of the Russian oil production and exports -- supplies to Europe and supplies to other countries, including China," he said.

The Again Capital founding partner added that the tight supply situation made the market more susceptible to unexpected events, such as refinery outages.

Kilduff noted that the removal of Russian oil from the market will force countries into some complicated international relations, as they look to fill the supply gap in places like Iran and Venezuela.

Oil prices advanced overnight, reaching levels near $130 a barrel. In midday action, crude had moderated a bit, trading at $121.24 at 2 p.m. ET. Hope that Russia might be open to a negotiated end of the conflict sent crude off its recent peak.