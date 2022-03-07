Merck KGaA weighs sale of pigments business valued at over 1 billion dollars
Mar. 07, 2022 2:28 PM ETMERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (MKKGY), MKGAFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- German conglomerate Merck KgaA (OTCPK:MKKGY -6.0%) (OTCPK:MKGAF) is planning to sell its pigments business known as Surface Solutions, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
- Surface Solutions manufactures pigments for a pearlescent or metallic shine in coatings, plastics, and cosmetics. It is part of the Electronics division of Merck KgaA (OTCPK:MKKGY).
- A potential sale could start in a few weeks, valuing the unit at nearly 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. The transaction is intended to secure funds for investments in the company's drugs and electronic chemicals divisions.
- Following a COVID-driven slump in 2020, Surface Solutions posted 410M Euros in revenue for 2021, with ~11% YoY growth.
- Meanwhile, Merck’s (OTCPK:MKKGY) Electronic division generated $3.6B in revenue for 2021, indicating ~7% YoY growth lower than ~12% overall topline growth of the company for the year.