Shake Shack to run bitcoin reward program via Block's app

Shake Shack (SHAK -7.2%) made a move into the crypto world with an announcement that customers will receive a 15% reward in the form of bitcoin for purchases of orders with a Block (NYSE:SQ) Cash App Cash Card (SQ). The new promotion will run through the middle part of the month.

The restaurant chain said the bitcoin reward program could be a strategic way to connect with younger customers.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is not the first restaurant chain to test a crypto reward program. Last year, Burger King ran a promotion where customers could win one bitcoin with eligible purchases.

Shake Shack (SHAK) is down sharply on the day as investors worry about the impact of higher gas prices and general inflation headwinds on consumer discretionary spending. 53 out of the 56 publicly-traded restaurant stocks fell.

Shares of SHAK trade near the low end of the 52-week range of $58.19 to $130.00.