Twitter hears reports of service trouble in Russia
Mar. 07, 2022 2:50 PM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Amid some scattered reports of service difficulty in Russia, Twitter (TWTR -1.2%) says it's looking into the issue.
- Various information services are at risk of disruption in the country due to multiple factors, including related service providers looking to limit or restrict access - note Cogent Communications reportedly cutting off some backbone access inside Russia - as well as a battle between the Russian government and Western social media (including an escalating battle with Facebook (FB -5.2%), whose access has been cut off).
- “We’re aware of reports that people are increasingly having difficulty accessing Twitter in Russia. We’re investigating and working to fully restore access to our service," a Twitter spokesperson says.
- Twitter's status page shows no issues but there have been reports of difficult access to the service, though it wasn't immediately clear for what reason.