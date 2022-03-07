Twitter hears reports of service trouble in Russia

Mar. 07, 2022

Twitter headquarters in downtown San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amid some scattered reports of service difficulty in Russia, Twitter (TWTR -1.2%) says it's looking into the issue.
  • Various information services are at risk of disruption in the country due to multiple factors, including related service providers looking to limit or restrict access - note Cogent Communications reportedly cutting off some backbone access inside Russia - as well as a battle between the Russian government and Western social media (including an escalating battle with Facebook (FB -5.2%), whose access has been cut off).
  • “We’re aware of reports that people are increasingly having difficulty accessing Twitter in Russia. We’re investigating and working to fully restore access to our service," a Twitter spokesperson says.
  • Twitter's status page shows no issues but there have been reports of difficult access to the service, though it wasn't immediately clear for what reason.
