President Biden set to sign order on cryptocurrency strategy this week - Bloomberg
Mar. 07, 2022 2:53 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- The executive order outlining the U.S. government's cryptocurrency strategy will require federal agencies to study potential regulatory changes and to examine the economic and national security implications of digital assets, Bloomberg reported, citing several people familiar with the plans.
- The administration's approach to digital assets is attracting scrutiny as large group of developed nations have imposed sanctions on Russia, which is leading to questions about whether organizations or individuals can use crypto to evade sanctions.
- The order will require federal agencies to report later this year on what actions they've taken regarding digital assets. The administration has been criticized for not providing enough clarity on crypto regulation.
- Late last year, Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla said many in the crypto community support additional regulation because it would lead to broader uses of the asset class.
