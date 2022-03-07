Gold prices rally to best finish in 17 months after briefly crossing $2,000

Gold bar, ingots and coins on financial report. Growth of gold on stock market concept.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Gold futures closed Monday to finish at their highest price since mid-August 2020, lifted by safe-haven trade in reaction to the myriad of uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine war, with April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) settling +1.5% at $1,995.90/oz, the highest finish for a most-active contract since August 2020, after trading as high as $2,007.50.

May silver (XAGUSD:CUR), however, closed -0.3% at $25.72/oz, after trading as high as $26.37 for the highest intraday price since last July.

ETFs: GLD, GDX, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV

Gold miners post broad gains, including GORO +10.5%, AGI +4.8%, NEM +4.4%, AEM +4%, FNV +3.6%, HMY +3.4%, AUY +3%, GOLD +2.7%, AU +2.7%, GFI +2.4%.

While gold bulls "will be disappointed that with epic events it has achieved only a 10% gain year to date," the $2,000/oz level should be "little more than a speed bump all things considered - and true to form, the market failed to hold above that key level... on news of a potential peace deal in the Ukraine," Metals Daily's Ross Norman told MarketWatch.

"Gold will likely find some heavy traffic around the $2,000 level initially, but once it is cleared, assuming no change in the Ukraine situation, it will quickly move to the $2,100 region and on to new all-time highs," according to OANDA's Jeffrey Halley.

But Kinesis Money's Rupert Rowling has said that upcoming interest rate hikes are "putting a ceiling on gold, with its lack of yield making it less attractive in a climate of rising interest rates."

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.