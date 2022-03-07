NextEra Energy (NEE +4.6%) surges to its highest level since mid-January after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with an $87 price target, saying the stock "remains an attractive combination of a single-state utility with attractive growth prospects and a premium clean energy developer" after falling 14% YTD.

"With global energy prices surging due to the conflict in Europe, we believe NextEra presents an attractive play on strength in energy markets," KeyBanc's Sophie Karp writes. "This positive macro backdrop, ongoing strong execution at the company level, and an attractive valuation entry point compared to historical levels create... the right moment to own NEE."

Meanwhile, Karp downgrades Sempra Energy (SRE +0.7%) to Sector Weight from Overweight, saying "we do not envision any immediate path for Sempra to monetize the newfound strength in the LNG market, as most opportunities in this segment remain long-dated."

NextEra Energy is a well managed, green-oriented utility but the dividend is too small, Hale Stewart writes in a bearish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.