Why did Delta Airlines stock plummet today?

Mar. 07, 2022 3:14 PM ETDALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Final International Flights Arrive In Sydney Of Border Restrictions Easing To Allow Quarantine-Free Travel

James D. Morgan/Getty Images News

Delta Air Lines (DAL -12.9%) slumped on Monday as investors priced in the prospect of higher jet fuel prices and reset expectations for Q1 profitability lower. Trading volume on Delta was over 26M shares.

"The higher fuel will more than wipe out better revenue near-term resulting in modest reductions to 1Q22 estimates," warned MKM Partners analyst Conor Cunningham on the development.

It is unclear if Delta operating its own refinery will position it better than peers that hedged fuel costs.

Shares of Delta Air Line (NYSE:DAL) hit a new 52-week low of $30.03 as the Ukraine-Russia headlines and the prospect for higher jet fuel prices continued to power down expectations for a full post-pandemic recovery in the summer of 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.