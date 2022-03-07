Why did United Airlines stock plunge today?

United Airlines Holdings (UAL -14.6%) fell sharply on Monday on concerns that higher jet fuel prices will cut into Q1 profitability. Volume on UAL was over 36M shares.

"The higher fuel will more than wipe out better revenue near-term resulting in modest reductions to 1Q22 estimates," warned MKM Partners analyst Conor Cunningham on the development.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) owns its own refinery as opposed to some peers that hedge or just buy jet fuel at spot prices. Analysts have also warned that European travel demand could be lower in the summer due to macro factors and the war headlines, which would impact UAL.

Shares of United Airlines Holdings (UAL) hit a new 52-week low of $30.87 on Monday as the Ukraine-Russia headlines and the prospect for higher jet fuel prices continued to power down expectations for a full post-pandemic recovery in the summer of 2022.