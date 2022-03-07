The clinical-stage pharma company, Durect Corporation (DRRX -3.9%) is trading lower for the fourth straight session on Monday as the investors react to the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Arenberg, with effect from Mar. 17.

In response, Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) has appointed Jian Li for the position of interim Principal Accounting Officer as the company conducts its search for the next CFO.

Meanwhile, Matt Hogan, former CFO, who was serving the firm as a corporate finance advisor since 2018, is expected to support the search for Mr. Arenberg’s replacement, Durect (DRRX) said in a regulatory filing last week.

Commenting on the development, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce argues that the resignation of the CFO will have no impact on the positive thesis of the company.

Arce recalls a discussion with the outgoing CFO yesterday, in which Mr. Arenberg reassured that his high regard for the DURECT team remained unchanged. According to the analyst, he also indicated a “positive view on the transformational potential” of the company’s lead asset, larsucosterol.

“From our perspective, we see no red flags or negative read-throughs from this transition to the larsucosterol program, the company's prospects or DRRX stock,” Arce noted. He maintains the Buy rating on the stock, and the per-share target of $6.

Early this month, Durect (DRRX) announced the dosing of the first European patient in a Phase 2b study for larsucosterol in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH).