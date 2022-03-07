Oil self sanctioning - one step forward, two steps back
- Last week, Shell (NYSE:SHEL) made headlines, purchasing a cargo of Russian crude oil for a notable $28.5/b discount to Brent oil prices.
- The firm, reeling from consumer backlash, released a statement over the weekend defending the transaction.
- A key line from the statement suggested the purchase was perhaps at the behest of Downing Street, "we have been in constant discussion with governments about the consequences of the war ... we have acted throughout in accordance with what we have understood was the intent to allow energy flows from Russia."
- However, rather than following suit, other European majors have steered clear of Russian oil, with Total's (NYSE:TTE) CEO stating Monday that "my traders don't take any more oil from Russia since the beginning of the crisis."
- With the White House still working through plans to restrict Russian oil exports to the US, majors like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) are likely to avoid Russian oil, rather than risk running afoul of sanctions.
- According to five Bloomberg sources, traders who handle Russian crude said that the response to Shell's (SHEL) purchase has made the market more wary of buying Russian cargos.
- With ~2.5mb/d of Russian crude without a buyer, and the largest buyers reeling from public backlash, the market is likely to refocus on the prospect of self sanctioning leading to tighter supply/demand balances going forward.