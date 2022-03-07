Fortinet plunges 12% on market sell-off; company suspends Russian operations
Mar. 07, 2022 3:27 PM ETFortinet, Inc. (FTNT)PANW, CHKP, ZSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares sold off sharply on Monday, losing more than 12% amid a broader market sell-off. The cyber security company also announced it would be suspending its operations in Russia due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- "Like many around the world, we are watching what's happening in Ukraine with great concern and as a result are compelled to take action," Ken Xie, Fortinet (FTNT) Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer said in a statement. "We regret the impact this will have on our employees, partners, and customers who are adversely impacted by the actions of the Russian government."
- Fortinet (FTNT) shares fell more than 12% to $294.87 in late trading on Monday. Other cyber security stocks were also lower, with Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) down more than 3% on Monday.
- Last month, Wedbush Securities said Fortinet (FTNT) would be one of the cyber security companies to benefit due to a potential increase in cyber attacks as a result of the Russian invasion.