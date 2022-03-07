Consumer credit rises by $6.8B in January, less than expected

Mar. 07, 2022 3:33 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Couple preparing to sign a contract of sale

Kerkez/iStock via Getty Images

  • U.S. consumers' debt from credit cards, auto and student loans and other non-mortgage debt increased at an annualized rate of 1.9% in January to $4.44T, a slower increase than in recent months and quarters, the Federal Reserve Board said in its latest consumer credit report.
  • The $6.8B increase in consumer credit in January rose less than the $21.5B consensus. The 1.9% annualized rate compared with a 6.1% rate in December and 10.8% increase in November.
  • Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, fell at an annualized rate of 0.3% to $1.04T in the first month of the year, while nonrevolving credit, which includes student loans and car loans, increased at an annualized rate of 2.5% to $3.40T.
  • Previously (Feb. 20), January credit card delinquency, charge-off rates rose as metrics slowly normalize
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.