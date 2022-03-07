Mandiant jumps on report that Google is in talks to purchase (update)
Mar. 07, 2022 4:34 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), MNDT, MSFT, GOOGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Update 4:34pm: Adds Bloomberg report on Microsoft walking away from talks.
- Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) advanced 16% on a report that Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is in talks to buy the cybersecurity company.
- Bids for Mandiant were due at the end of last month, according to a The Information report. The deal would be the second-largest ever for Google (GOOGL).
- The latest news comes after a Bloomberg report last month that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) may acquire cybersecurity company Mandiant. Mandiant CEO Kevin Mandia declined to comment on the Bloomberg report on its Q4 earnings call at the time, citing a policy of not discussing rumors or speculation.
- Microsoft (MSFT) is said to have walked away from talks to acquire Mandiant (MNDT), according to a Bloomberg report. Mandiant shares dropped 4% in after hours trading on the update.
- A deal with Google or Microsoft is likely to attract tough antitrust scrutiny with a Microsoft transaction seeing a potentially even harder time given its already "substantial" position in cybersecurity, The Information reported.
- Mandiant's investor day is scheduled for Thursday.
- Last year, FireEye was rebranded as Mandiant and now has a market value of $4.5B. The corporate name change came after the company announced in June it was selling its software business and FireEye name to a Symphony Technology Group-led consortium for $1.2B in cash.