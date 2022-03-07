Sanofi eyes mRNA technology with plans for over $1B investments in France

Mar. 07, 2022

  • On Monday, Sanofi (SNY +0.3%) announced plans to spend 1.43 billion euros ($1.56 billion) in France over 2022 – 26 as the French pharma giant focuses on mRNA technology used in the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
  • The company intends to establish an autonomous mRNA-technology value chain spanning R&D to production in the country and plans to target 935M Euros for the development of mRNA technology.
  • A 490M Euro worth of investment is also earmarked to set up a new bioproduction unit for multiple vaccines and biological platforms, including mRNA, Dow Jones reported. The site is expected to become online in Q4 2025.
  • In 2021, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) acquired the clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company Translate Bio for more than $3B in cash.
  • A late-entrant to the pandemic-era vaccine race, Sanofi (SNY) has partnered with GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) for a COVID-19 vaccine. The duo is currently in talks with multiple regulatory agencies to seek authorization for the recombinant protein-based shot.
