Vale (VALE +2.2%) is on the rise despite a broadly down day for stocks, including global mining peers Rio Tinto (RIO -2.8%) and BHP (BHP -1%), and exploding nickel prices appears to be the reason, according to Bloomberg.

Vale gets most of its earnings from iron ore, but it is also one of the world's biggest producers of nickel, which accounted for 6% of its 2021 revenues, both those percentages will change and Vale's earnings would enjoy a big jolt if nickel's recent rise holds up; the metal skyrocketed more than 60% in London over the weekend, and prices have doubled in the past five trading days on rising worries over Russian supplies.

"We are not arguing nickel prices are sustainable at current levels, but we reiterate our call that Vale's base metals unit is poorly priced-in and can offer relevant upside potential for investors ahead," BTG Pactual analysts say. "The nickel price rally could be another source of earnings upgrades for Vale, which we believe is undervalued."

"Vale is set to benefit from the Russia-Ukraine situation," Oakoff Investments writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.