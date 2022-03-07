Novak indicates Kremlin could cut German gas supplies, embargo oil

Mar. 07, 2022 4:03 PM ETSHEL, XLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor45 Comments

Oil rig back light

Vladimirovic/E+ via Getty Images

  • According to German Press agency DPA news, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said "Russia could cut gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, but it has not made such a decision yet."
  • Novak went on to say that Russia could embargo oil exports, and that import restrictions from the US and Europe could raise oil prices to $300/b (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).
  • Until November of 2020, Novak was Russia's Minister of Energy, and representative to OPEC+.
  • The Statements comes as self sanctioning has reduced Russian exports by ~2.5mb/d, and gas prices in Europe eclipse record highs (NYSE:SHEL).
