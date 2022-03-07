Rover names Charlie Wickers as CFO
Mar. 07, 2022 4:10 PM ETROVRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) named Charlie Wickers, VP of finance, as CFO, succeeding Tracy Knox.
- Knox will continue as CFO through Aug. and will remain as an advisor through her retirement at the end of the year.
- In his tenure at Rover, Wickers has led FP&A and strategic finance, and has been part of the executive leadership team.
- Prior to joining ROVR, Wickers held leadership roles at several enterprise software firms and was a member of the team that took Clearwire public and through its eventual sale to Sprint, now T-Mobile.