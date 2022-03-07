Rover names Charlie Wickers as CFO

Mar. 07, 2022 4:10 PM ETROVRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Rover (NASDAQ:ROVR) named Charlie Wickers, VP of finance, as CFO, succeeding Tracy Knox.
  • Knox will continue as CFO through Aug. and will remain as an advisor through her retirement at the end of the year.
  • In his tenure at Rover, Wickers has led FP&A and strategic finance, and has been part of the executive leadership team.
  • Prior to joining ROVR, Wickers held leadership roles at several enterprise software firms and was a member of the team that took Clearwire public and through its eventual sale to Sprint, now T-Mobile.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.