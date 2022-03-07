Robinhood to launch spending account with new cash card - Bloomberg
Mar. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares rose 4.2% in Monday trading after a report that the fintech is planning to launch a spending account feature along with a new cash card with rewards as it seeks to expand beyond its original core brokerage model.
- Details of the new products were found in the code of the beta version of the company's iPhone app, Bloomberg reported, citing developer Steve Moser.
- During Robinhood's (HOOD) Q4 conference call, CEO Vlad Tenev said the company would be introducing in coming months "a new experience for day-to-day spending."
- The new account will be free and have no account minimums, Bloomberg said. A feature on the account will automatically invest a percentage or standard dollar amount from paychecks. Another feature will let users receive their pay up to two days early.
- In 2019, Robinhood (HOOD) announced that it would launch a Cash Management account, rather than the high-yield checking and savings account it had announced 10 months earlier.