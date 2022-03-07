Robinhood to launch spending account with new cash card - Bloomberg

Mar. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Trading Platform Robinhood Fined 65 Million By Securities And Exchange Commission

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares rose 4.2% in Monday trading after a report that the fintech is planning to launch a spending account feature along with a new cash card with rewards as it seeks to expand beyond its original core brokerage model.
  • Details of the new products were found in the code of the beta version of the company's iPhone app, Bloomberg reported, citing developer Steve Moser.
  • During Robinhood's (HOOD) Q4 conference call, CEO Vlad Tenev said the company would be introducing in coming months "a new experience for day-to-day spending."
  • The new account will be free and have no account minimums, Bloomberg said. A feature on the account will automatically invest a percentage or standard dollar amount from paychecks. Another feature will let users receive their pay up to two days early.
  • In 2019, Robinhood (HOOD) announced that it would launch a Cash Management account, rather than the high-yield checking and savings account it had announced 10 months earlier.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.