ADMA BioCenters gets FDA nod for plasma collection center in Georgia
Mar. 07, 2022 4:17 PM ETADMABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) received U.S. FDA approval for its 5th ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility in Conyers, Georgia.
- The facility began operations and initiated source plasma collection in Q3 of 2021.
- The facility is now FDA-approved to collect and introduce into interstate commerce, human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.
- “The expansion of ADMA's plasma collection network supports its goal of plasma supply self-sufficiency and ongoing revenue growth objectives, and solidifies the pathway towards profitability,” said CEO Adam Grossman.
- “ADMA remains on track to have 10 or more of its BioCenters locations FDA-approved by year-end 2023. ADMA's growing internal plasma collections are currently being supplemented by third-party supply contracts as well as the yield enhancements resulting from the implementation of the Haemonetics' NexSys Persona system. We anticipate our encouraging plasma supply position will enable ADMA to continue to expand its customer base,” said Brian Lenz, CFO and general manager, ADMA BioCenters.
- At full capacity, the plasma center expects to maintain a staff of 50 healthcare workers.