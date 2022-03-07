ThredUp slides after revenue guidance underwhelms

Mar. 07, 2022 4:18 PM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) reported a 68% jump in Q4 revenue to a record quarterly tally of $72.9M.

The online retailer said it active buyers were up 36% to 1.7M and orders rose 69% to 1.7M in Q4 2021. Annual orders were up 34% to 5.3M.

Gross margin was 66.1% of sales vs. 68.5% a year ago. The rate dropped largely due to the Q4 acquisition of Remix.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$10.5M vs. -$12.2M a year ago.

For the full year, ThredUp (TDUP) anticipates revenue in the range of $330M to $340M vs. $333M consensus. Gross margin in the range of 64% to 66% is expected and an adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 15.5% to 13.5%.

Shares of ThredUp (TDUP) fell 12.58% in after-hours trading after gaining 7.55% ahead of the closing bell.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.