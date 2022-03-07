ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) reported a 68% jump in Q4 revenue to a record quarterly tally of $72.9M.

The online retailer said it active buyers were up 36% to 1.7M and orders rose 69% to 1.7M in Q4 2021. Annual orders were up 34% to 5.3M.

Gross margin was 66.1% of sales vs. 68.5% a year ago. The rate dropped largely due to the Q4 acquisition of Remix.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$10.5M vs. -$12.2M a year ago.

For the full year, ThredUp (TDUP) anticipates revenue in the range of $330M to $340M vs. $333M consensus. Gross margin in the range of 64% to 66% is expected and an adjusted EBITDA margin loss in the range of 15.5% to 13.5%.

Shares of ThredUp (TDUP) fell 12.58% in after-hours trading after gaining 7.55% ahead of the closing bell.