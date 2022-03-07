Braemar Hotels & Resorts declares $0.01/share quarterly dividend

Mar. 07, 2022 4:32 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has reinstated its quarterly common stock dividend, declaring $0.01/share dividend for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.
  • Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
  • The Board of Directors also approved the company's dividend policy for 2022. The company expects to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01/share for 2022, or $0.04 per share on an annualized basis. The Board of Directors will review its dividend policy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, with a view to increasing it as financial performance continues to improve.
  • See BHR Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.