Braemar Hotels & Resorts declares $0.01/share quarterly dividend
Mar. 07, 2022 4:32 PM ETBraemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (BHR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) has reinstated its quarterly common stock dividend, declaring $0.01/share dividend for the first quarter ending March 31, 2022.
- Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
- The Board of Directors also approved the company's dividend policy for 2022. The company expects to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01/share for 2022, or $0.04 per share on an annualized basis. The Board of Directors will review its dividend policy on a quarter-to-quarter basis, with a view to increasing it as financial performance continues to improve.
