Axonics wins FDA approval for recharge-free neuromodulation device
Mar. 07, 2022 4:21 PM ETAxonics, Inc. (AXNX)MDTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- MedTech company Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Axonics F15, its new recharge-free sacral neuromodulation (SNM) implantable neurostimulator (INS).
- Axonics F15 is designed to last for well over a decade inside the body without recharging any of its elements. The company expects to start shipping the device in April.
- “We will also launch a national television direct-to-consumer advertising campaign in the coming weeks to increase awareness for Axonics therapies, which treat all forms of bladder and bowel incontinence,” Chief Executive Raymond W. Cohen remarked.
- Last year, Axonics (AXNX) lost a patent battle with Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) related to the SNM device family when a division of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) affirmed the validity of seven patents owned by the latter.