The Oncology Institute promotes Matt Miller to COO

Mar. 07, 2022 4:23 PM ETThe Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI), TOIIWBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation (NASDAQ:TOI) has promoted Dr. Daniel Virnich to President and Dr. Matt Miller to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Mar. 15, 2022.
  • Dr. Virnich joined TOI in 2020 as COO. As President, he will oversee the Operations, Clinical, Compliance, Marketing, Physician Dispensary, and Human Resources functions at the oncology group.
  • Dr. Miller joined TOI in 2020. As COO, he will oversee all field and central operations nationally for TOI, as well as its technology and new market implementation teams.
