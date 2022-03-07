Ranger Oil GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.23, revenue of $224.59M beats by $34.59M
Mar. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETRanger Oil Corporation (ROCC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ranger Oil press release (NASDAQ:ROCC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.56 misses by $0.23.
- Revenue of $224.59M (+237.8% Y/Y) beats by $34.59M.
- Generated adjusted EBITDAX of $149 million;
- Generated significant free cash flow of $44 million;
- Guidance: Q1 2022 total sales volume expected to be in the range of 36,500 - 38,000 boe/d; Oil sales volume of 25,800 - 27,000 bbl/d.
- The company is planning to initiate annualized dividend of $0.25 per share ($0.0625 per share quarterly) beginning third quarter 2022.
- Targeting $100 million share repurchase program authorization beginning in the second quarter of 2022.