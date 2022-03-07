AZZ to acquire Precoat Metals for $1.28B

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) will acquire Precoat Metals business division from Sequa, a portfolio firm of Carlyle (NASDAQ:CG) for ~$1.28B.

When adjusted for net present value of ~$150M of expected net tax benefits, the net purchase price is ~$1.13B, which represents ~8.2x Precoat's adj. EBITDA for the year ended Dec. 31.

The acquisition is anticipated to be immediately and substantially accretive to AZZ's adj. EPS.

Not including Precoat, AZZ raised its 2022 revenue guidance from $890M to $910M vs. consensus estimate of $906.29M.

AZZ now expects 2022 EPS of $3.15-3.25, exceeding its prior guidance of $3-3.20, vs. consensus estimate of $3.18.

AZZ expects to fund the dal with cash on hand, newly issued debt financing and the issue of equity or equity-linked securities.

AZZ expects significant post-closing deleveraging driven by strong free cash flow generation of the combined business and remains committed to paying a dividend on its stock while continuing to support profitable growth initiatives.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 of AZZ's fiscal year 2023.

"Through this acquisition, AZZ significantly broadens its metal coatings offering. We believe the coil coating market will provide sustainable future growth for AZZ, and we intend to provide Precoat with the financial resources to expand and further invest in commercial and operational excellence," said AZZ CEO Tom Ferguson.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Precoat is the leading independent provider of metal coil coating solutions in North America. For the year ended Dec. 31, Precoat generated revenue of ~$700M and adj. EBITDA of ~$137M.

Last week, AZZ said it will acquire DAAM Galvanizing, a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company.