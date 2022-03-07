Walgreens teams up with Labcorp for free at-home COVID test kits
Mar. 07, 2022 4:49 PM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH), WBABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is partnering with Labcorp (NYSE:LH) to provide the Pixel by Labcorp (LH) COVID-19 at-home collection kit for free to individuals who meet certain clinical guidelines.
- To qualify, an individual must be experiencing mild symptoms; exposed to someone with COVID-19; live or work in a congregate setting; and/or asked to get tested by a healthcare professional or public health department.
- To request a test, consumers can go to a Walgreens (WBA) site where they will then be redirected to a Labcorp (LH) site. After entering in information, a test kit will be sent. After performing the test at home, the test can be sent to Labcorp (LH) via prepaid FedEx overnight or by dropping off at a Walgreens (WBA) store.
