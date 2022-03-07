Colfax announces conditional redemption of senior notes
Mar. 07, 2022 4:47 PM ETColfax Corporation (CFX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Colfax (NYSE:CFX) has given notice of its intention to redeem €350M principal amount representing of its outstanding 3.25% senior notes due 2025 and $300M principal amount representing all outstanding 6.375% senior notes due 2026 on Apr. 7.
- The redemption is conditioned on the receipt of gross proceeds from the completion of the separation of CFX's fabrication technology and specialty medication technology businesses, which condition CFX may waive at its discretion.
- CFX may also delay, at its discretion, the redemption date to any series of notes until such time as the condition has been satisfied, or the redemption of such series of notes may be rescinded if the condition has not been satisfied by Apr. 7.
- The 2025 notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 100.813% of the principal amount of the 2025 Notes and the 2026 Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price of 103.188% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes, plus, in each case, accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date.
- On and after Apr. 7, interest will cease to accrue on each series of notes.