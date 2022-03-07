Core & Main to acquire Dodson Engineered Products

Mar. 07, 2022 4:51 PM ETCNMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will acquire substantially all assets of Dodson Engineered Products, a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, agricultural and irrigation products, based in Colorado.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • Dodson supplies a variety of products to the wholesale and retail markets including water supply, sewage collection and irrigation products.
  • "The opportunity to bring a company such as this into the Core & Main family provides strategic value and will allow us to expand our reach to better serve customers in central and western Colorado,” said Steve LeClair, CEO, CNM.
