Core & Main to acquire Dodson Engineered Products
Mar. 07, 2022 4:51 PM ETCNMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will acquire substantially all assets of Dodson Engineered Products, a full-service distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, agricultural and irrigation products, based in Colorado.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- Dodson supplies a variety of products to the wholesale and retail markets including water supply, sewage collection and irrigation products.
- "The opportunity to bring a company such as this into the Core & Main family provides strategic value and will allow us to expand our reach to better serve customers in central and western Colorado,” said Steve LeClair, CEO, CNM.