SPAC FoxWayne, Aerami Therapeutics call off merger due to market conditions

SPAC FoxWayne Enterprise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) and Aerami Therapeutics Holdings have called off their proposed merger due to unfavorable market conditions.

In December, FoxWayne announced it had agreed to pay $250M in stock to merge with Aerami in a deal that would've taken the biotech company public. The SPAC had until April 22 to complete an initial combination.

Aerami has been developing inhaled therapies to treat severe respiratory and chronic diseases. Its lead product, AER-901, is a drug-device combination in Phase 1 testing for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

FoxWayne held an initial public offering in late January 2021, raising $57.5M.

For more SPAC news, check out SA’s SPAC News page.