Gulf Island Fabrication chairman Michael Flick to retire
Mar. 07, 2022 4:57 PM ETGIFIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) said its chairman Michael Flick will retire effective upon the expiration of his current director term in connection with GIFI's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
- GIFI's board unanimously elected William Chiles as chairman to succeed Flick following the 2022 annual meeting.
- With Flick's retirement, the board will be reduced to 6 members.
- Chiles has been a board member since 2014 and is currently chairman of GIFI's compensation committee and a member of the audit committee.
- Flick has served as a director of GIFI for 15 years and as chairman since 2020.