Asur's Feb passenger traffic grows 7% over 2019 level
Mar. 07, 2022 5:04 PM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) reported 4.5M passengers for Feb. 2022, 7.0% above the levels reported in Feb. 2019 and +86.8% Y/Y.
- This indicates a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico.
- Compared to Feb. 2019, passenger traffic increased by 23.3% in Colombia, 2.2% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico.
- Compared to Feb. 2020, passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Colombia, but decreased 6.9% in Mexico and 8.4% in Puerto Rico. Feb. 2020 had 29 days compared with 28 days in 2022.
- Compared to Feb. 2021, passenger traffic increased 86.5% in Colombia, 99.8% in Mexico and 50.8% in Puerto Rico.