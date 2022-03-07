Asur's Feb passenger traffic grows 7% over 2019 level

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) reported 4.5M passengers for Feb. 2022, 7.0% above the levels reported in Feb. 2019 and +86.8% Y/Y.
  • This indicates a continued overall recovery in travel demand and the rollout of vaccination campaigns in the US and gradual advances in Mexico.
  • Compared to Feb. 2019, passenger traffic increased by 23.3% in Colombia, 2.2% in Mexico and 6.3% in Puerto Rico.
  • Compared to Feb. 2020, passenger traffic increased 3.2% in Colombia, but decreased 6.9% in Mexico and 8.4% in Puerto Rico. Feb. 2020 had 29 days compared with 28 days in 2022.
  • Compared to Feb. 2021, passenger traffic increased 86.5% in Colombia, 99.8% in Mexico and 50.8% in Puerto Rico.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.