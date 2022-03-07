Brown & Brown to acquire Global Risk Partners
Mar. 07, 2022 5:16 PM ETBROBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) will acquire Global Risk Partners.
- Global Risk Partners will operate within BRO's retail segment and will continue to be led by its global CEO Mike Bruce.
- Following the completion of the transaction, Bruce will serve as a member of BRO's senior leadership team.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3 of 2022. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- With annual revenue of ~$340M, London-based Global Risk Partners is one of the top independent insurance intermediaries in the U.K.