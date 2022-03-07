CBRE to end most of its business in Russia
Mar. 07, 2022 5:16 PM ETCBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE)MSFT, INTC, AAPLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), a commercial real estate services firm, will discontinue most of its business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- The company has started exiting its office in Moscow, which provides leasing, investment, property management, and valuation services, and is terminating two existing affiliate relationships in the country. It will continue to manage facilities and provide other essential services for existing multinational clients that are operating in Russia, in accordance with its contractual obligations.
- The discontinued operations in Russia constitute less than 1% of CBRE's (CBRE) global revenue in 2021.
- The company said it's working to support its colleagues in Russia who will transition from the company. It also continues to provide physical and direct monetary assistance for employees of CBRE's affiliate in Ukraine how are in need.
