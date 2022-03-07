Israeli driver safety tech developer SaverOne files for US IPO

Mar. 07, 2022 5:37 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Israel’s SaverOne 2014, a developer of driver safety technologies, has filed to hold an initial public offering in the US.

SaverOne said it has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq. Price and size of the deal were not disclosed. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.

SaverOne has developed a tech solution that helps prevent accidents caused by cellphone-related driver distraction. The application is able to temporarily disable applications on the driver’s phone that could cause an accident and is able to distinguish between the driver’s device and other devices in the vehicle.

A development stage company, SaverOne reported a net loss of $9M on revenue of $145K for 2021. The company plans to use proceeds from the deal to help ramp up operations.

