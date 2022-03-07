AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is celebrating another superhero success at movie theaters over the weekend: The stellar opening of The Batman resulted in AMC's third-best weekend in two years.

WarnerMedia's latest take on the Caped Crusader, starring Robert Pattinson in the title role, grossed $128.5 million domestically to log the second-best opening of the pandemic era.

That was enough to mark a major event for AMC, which says that it outpaced its usual market share by claiming more than 29% of U.S. box office for the weekend. That was also higher than its share of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which recorded the pandemic-best opening in December.

More than 11% of The Batman's domestic box office came from just four hundred premium-format AMC screens (IMAX at AMC, Dolby Cinema at AMC and PRIME at AMC), the company says. And its theaters were the top three locations, as well as 8 of the top 10 and more than half of the top 25 and top 100 locations.

“The Bat-Signal went out at AMCs around the world and did moviegoers ever show up in response to see The Batman at an AMC theater," CEO Adam Aron said.

Expecting a big take, AMC had pulled out the stops on guest experiences: It offered an exclusive early screening for its "Investor Connect" members, an early IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) screening, a themed popcorn container and a special-edition nonfungible token made for The Batman.

AMC also took advantage of the interest by implementing variable pricing - charging more for a ticket for the film than it did for other movies playing at the same location at the same time.