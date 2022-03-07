Arena Pharma gains after report Pfizer deal will clear without HSR second request
Mar. 07, 2022 5:51 PM ETArena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA), PFEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) rose 3.5% in after hours trading on a report that it's planned sale to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) won't require a longer review from the Federal Trade Commission, according a Dealreporter item.
- The waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino ("HSR") act for the deal is expected to expire on Wednesday without a second request from the FTC, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The parties pulled and refiled their HSR notification on Feb. 3 after originally filing it on Jan. 4.
- The FTC approval is important as its the last remaining regulator needed to clear the $6.7B acquisition before it can close.