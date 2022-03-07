Arena Pharma gains after report Pfizer deal will clear without HSR second request

Pfizer Makes $1.95 Billion Deal With U.S. For Future COVID-19 Vaccine

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) rose 3.5% in after hours trading on a report that it's planned sale to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) won't require a longer review from the Federal Trade Commission, according a Dealreporter item.
  • The waiting period under the Hart-Scott Rodino ("HSR") act for the deal is expected to expire on Wednesday without a second request from the FTC, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The parties pulled and refiled their HSR notification on Feb. 3 after originally filing it on Jan. 4.
  • The FTC approval is important as its the last remaining regulator needed to clear the $6.7B acquisition before it can close.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.