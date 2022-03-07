UK biotech OKYO Pharma files for US IPO

U.K.-based biotech OKYO Pharma (OKYO), which is developing treatments for eye conditions, has filed to hold an initial public offering in the US.

OKYO said in a filing that it has applied to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol OKYO. The price and size of the deal was not disclosed. Think Equity is serving as lead bookrunner.

OKYO’s lead drug candidate, OK-101, is currently in preclinical development for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also evaluating the product as a treatment for ocular neuropathic pain, uveitis and allergic conjunctivitis.

OKYO said it plans to skip Phase 1 testing and proceed straight to Phase 2 during Q4 2022. The company plans to file with regulators during Q3 or Q4 to begin clinical testing.

A development stage company, OKYO reported a net loss of $3.4M with zero revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

