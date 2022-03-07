Concerns that high oil prices would cut into global economic growth prompted a massive stock sell-off on Monday. The Nasdaq dropped 3.6% on the session, while the S&P 500 challenged the 4,200 mark and recorded its lowest close since June.

The spike in fuel costs sent airline stocks reeling. United (NASDAQ:UAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL), American (NASDAQ:AAL) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) all posted notable declines and reached new 52-week lows.

Weakness in the aviation sector also weighed on Boeing (NYSE:BA), which likewise set a fresh 52-week low. Concerns about the company's supply chain played into the retreat as well.

Retail stocks represented another substantial loser during the day. Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) was a standout decliner in the sector, posting a double-digit percentage decline.

Bucking the overall trend in the space, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) staged a massive rally on the session. The stock expanded its value by more than a third after an activist investor pushed for the company to explore strategic options.

Meanwhile, the rise in oil prices gave a lift to Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), which reached a 52-week high after reporting earnings and reinstating its dividend.

Sector In Focus

The outlook for the airline industry has taken a nosedive in recent weeks, as a spike in fuel prices threatens the sector's precarious post-COVID recovery. This dynamic was on display Monday, with many high-profile airlines setting fresh 52-week lows.

The catalyst for the decline was another step higher in oil prices, with crude challenging $130 a barrel early in the day. While the commodity came off that mark later in the session, it still settled around $119, with jet fuel at its highest level in more than a decade.

In response to these pressures, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), a fund tracking airline stocks, plunged more than 11% on Monday, dragged down by a sharp sell-off in its biggest holdings.

This included United (UAL), which plunged 15% on the session. Delta (DAL) was another standout loser, plummeting nearly 13%. American (AAL) fell about 12% and Southwest (LUV) retreated about 9%. All four of these airline stocks established 52-week lows.

Standout Gainer

Signals that the home products retailer could consider a possible sale sent Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) sharply higher, even as the overall retailing sector suffered massive selling pressure. The stock jumped 34% on the session.

RC Ventures LLC, a fund controlled by Ryan Cohen, Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) co-founder and GameStop (NYSE:GME) chairman, has taken a nearly 10% stake in BBBY. The investment vehicle sent a letter to BBBY calling on the company to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

In response, BBBY issued a statement saying it would consider the proposal. "We will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth," the firm said.

BBBY closed Monday's session at $21.71, a gain of $5.53 on the day. The rally took the stock to its highest close since late November.

Standout Loser

Victoria's Secret (VSCO) accelerated a decline that marked late last week, as apparel retailers suffered selling pressure amid worries about the global economy and supply chains. The stock dropped more than 16% on the day.

Shares of the retailer of underwear and casual apparel saw strength in the middle of last week amid the release of better-than-expected earnings news.

However, shares were soon caught in a vortex that pulled down a wide variety of apparel retailers late last week, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatened global growth and the health of an already strained supply chain. At the same time, rising oil prices looked poised to cut into consumers' spending power.

VSCO dropped $8.14 on Monday to close at $42.34. This added to a nearly 9% slide on Friday.

Monday's decline was part of a general slide in the sector. Macy's (NYSE:M) plunged almost 14%, while Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) dropped nearly 9% and Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) retreated more than 7%.

Notable New High

Boosted by rising oil prices, strong earnings figures and the reinstatement of its dividend, Vermilion Energy (VET) rallied 12% to set a fresh 52-week high.

The Canada-based oil and gas producer reported a profit for its latest quarter, reversing a loss posted in the same period last year. With a surge in cash flow, the company also brought back its quarterly dividend. It had suspended its dividend after its April 2020 payment.

Like others in the sector, VET also got a boost from the continued advance in oil prices. Crude approached $130 a barrel in overnight action but moderated significantly later in the session. Still, oil rose about 3% on Monday to a level near $119 per barrel.

Lifted by the tailwind of higher oil, VET gained $2.38 to end Monday's trading at $22.08. During the session, shares established an intraday 52-week high of $22.17.

Notable New Low

Supply chain worries stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine put Boeing (BA) under pressure. The slide added to weakness seen late last week, with shares falling more than 6% to reach a new 52-week low.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the airplane maker has halted purchases of titanium from its Russian supplier, a move prompted by Russia's continued attack on Ukraine. The move could create ongoing supply complications, as the firm's largest titanium supplier is led by a sanctioned oligarch who once worked with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Hurt by the news, BA dropped $11.67 to close at $169.17. This added to a slide that marked the end of last week, with the stock dropping more than 4% in each of the previous two sessions.

Overall, BA has been falling since the middle of February, dropping about 20% over the past month.

Looking for more of the day's best- and worst-performing stocks? Head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.