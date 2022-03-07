Argonaut Gold hires Gold Standard Ventures COO as new President/CEO

Mar. 07, 2022

Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) names current Gold Standard Ventures (NYSE:GSV) COO Larry Radford as its new President and CEO, effective March 21.

At Gold Standard Ventures, Radford was responsible for the leading the development of the South Railroad Project, including permitting, feasibility studies and exploration; previously, he was Senior VP and COO at Hecla Mining.

During Radford's career, "he has managed the second-largest open pit operation in the USA, the deepest underground mine in the USA and the largest gold mill in the world," Argonaut says.

Argonaut announced the departure of Pete Dougherty as President and CEO in December, without providing an explanation.

