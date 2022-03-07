UGI Corp. (UGI -5.6%) tumbles to a 52-week low after Bank of America downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $38 price target, trimmed from $46, saying it sees "acute 2022 risks that could bleed into 2023 as customer behavior could change, a risk to volume and margin."

While the natural gas side of UGI's business and the outlook for renewables remain strong, BofA analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith believes "the larger driver of the narrative will be the margin impact to LPG," prompting risk-averse utility investor to avoid the stock despite the discounted valuation and above-average growth.

UGI is diversifying into renewables with strong projected returns, but the core AmeriGas U.S. propane and international propane segments face increasing uncertain profitability outlooks, Dumoulin-Smith says.

UGI missed FQ1 adjusted earnings estimates by a wide margin.