Predictions of strong demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas have proved correct, as Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) has sold out through the 2040s of the planned production from the newest trains at Sabine Pass LNG in Louisiana and the Corpus Christi LNG expansion in Texas, CEO Jack Fusco said Monday at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference.

The conflict in Ukraine has proven the vulnerability of energy markets, and "the turbulence has just begun," Fusco said, as reported by NaturalGasIntel.com; geopolitics has exacerbated market dynamics more than anticipated but the market already was starting to tighten last year, the CEO said.

Cheniere announced an additional $7B expansion planned for trains at Sabine Pass, raising its total investment for the two projects to $47B; the company has completed Train 6, raising production capacity to 30M metric tons/year.

Cheniere also said it signed an EPC contract with Bechtel for the Corpus Christi stage 3 expansion.