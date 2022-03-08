Gaotu Techedu Non-GAAP EPADS of RMB1.23, revenue of $199.96M beats by $3.57M

Mar. 08, 2022 12:23 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gaotu Techedu press release (NYSE:GOTU): Q4 GAAP EPADS of $0.17.
  • Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per EPADS were RMB1.26 and RMB1.23, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue of $199.96M (-42.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.57M.
  • Gross billings were RMB1,006.5 million, compared with gross billings of RMB3,146.5 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income was RMB324.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB554.4 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Net operating cash inflow was RMB245.8 million, compared with net operating cash inflow of RMB636.4 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Larry Xiangdong Chen, the Company's founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Looking ahead into 2022, we will continue to comply with government policies, continue to focus on vocational and professional education, and digital products, continue to focus on the effective growth of our business, and continue to focus on bringing a better learning experience to more customers."
