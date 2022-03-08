Wajax Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32, revenue of $402.8M

Mar. 08, 2022 1:53 AM ETWajax Corporation (WJXFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wajax press release (OTCPK:WJXFF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32.
  • Revenue of $402.8M (+5.7% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit margin of 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 2.2% compared to gross profit margin of 18.1% in 2020.
  • EBIT decreased $3.5 million, or 18.5%, to $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $18.8 million in 2020.
  • The Corporation's backlog at December 31, 2021 of $419.1 million increased $47.5 million, or 12.8%, compared to September 30, 2021.
  • Combine that with the Corporation's strengthened balance sheet and expanded product and service offerings, and Wajax is ideally positioned to continue to grow in 2022 and beyond.
