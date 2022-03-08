Discover suspends actions to pursue registration in Russia
Mar. 08, 2022 2:38 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The company states: "Discover (NYSE:DFS) and Diners Club International do not have any active partners in Belarus and Russia".
- There is no acceptance of Discover, Diners Club, Network Alliance Partners and PULSE in these countries and no cards are being issued there.
- Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Discover/Diners Club International was in the process of establishing a Russian branch office and registering it with the Central Bank of Russia as a foreign payment system operator.
- "We have suspended all actions to pursue the registration in Russia at this time. In addition to having already halted all transactions by sanctioned Russian Banks on our network, we are suspending acceptance of cards issued by all Russian and Belarusian banks that run on the Discover Global Network, including through its partner networks."
- The move follows card payment titans Visa and Mastercard, which had announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, they said in separate statements and Bloomberg reported that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will halt its business in Russia and Belarus.